Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Colton Ray Jones, 22, of Benton and Emily Layne Lucy, 21, of Benton, March 28.
Wesley Grant Greene, 26, of Stephens and Randee Marie Garrett, 19, of Smackover, March 28.
William Nathan Gerding, 26, of Minden, LA and Caitlin Delaney Randle, 25, of Minden, LA, March 24.
Charlie Mallory II, 36, of East Camden and Samon Shonte Washington, 31, of East Camden, March 24.
Anthony Qayshawn-Jauan Thompson, 24, of Magnolia and Anijah Monae Caldwell, 21, of Magnolia, March 23.
Logan Wade Bennett, 32, of Riverview, FL and Kaley Lynn Harbour, 28, of Riverview, LA, March 22.
Aldan North Lewis, 21, of Emerson and Kristin Amber Smith, 22, of Buckner, March 22.
Antravis Demond Beasley, 29, of Magnolia and Shatoria Shontraya Noble, 32, of Magnolia, March 20.
Lonnie Doyle Hickson, 69, of Brownwood, TX and Kathleen Machell, 51, of TexARKana, March 17.
Mariano Diaz Collins, 37, of Magnolia and Jasmine Ciera McMoy, 29, of Crossett, March 16.
Darrell Leon Hiebsch, 62, of Waldo and Sherry Lane Roberts, 45, of Waldo, March 15.
Carey Lynn Baker, 55, of Magnolia and Beth Ann Rankin, 52, of Magnolia, March 14.
Billy C. Vansickle Jr., 58, of Stephens and Crystal Lynn Treece, 35, of Shreveport, LA, March 14.
Peyton Craig Carter, 21, of Magnolia and Kristyn Layne Hardy, 22, of Magnolia. March 14.
Brandon Lee Cranford, 29, of Taylor and Caitlin Denis Neill, 23, of Taylor, March 10.
Marcus Pierre Hall, 48, of Magnolia and Marquita Nicole Thomas, 37, of Magnolia, March 9.
Robert T. Denmon, 52, of Minden, LA and Carrie Lynn Edwards, 53, of Springhill, LA, March 8.
Joseph Brandon Modisette, 35, of Sarepta, LA and Jessica Lynn McCown, 30, of Sarepta, LA, March 1.