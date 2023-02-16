Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, February 6
Andre Gilmore, 38, Magnolia, battery second degree.
Roshanae Story, 25, Magnolia, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Dermontte R. Williams, 29, Magnolia, domestic battering third degree.
Jeffery Colvin, 54, Magnolia, fleeing by foot.
Tuesday, February 7
Bianca Cantrell, 28, McNeil, harassment, terroristic threating.
Wednesday, February 8
Myia Watson, 36, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Thursday, February 9
Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Saturday, February 11
Julian Ugartechea, 28, McNeil, residential burglary, kidnapping.