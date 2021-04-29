Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado has received an Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission permit to drill a well in the Champagnolle Field of Union County.
Sewell Drilling Company is the contractor for the Moody No. J-4, 940 feet FNL and 1,022 feet FWL in Section 17-17S-14W. Drilling will be to 6,250 feet in the Smackover Lime and was set to start on Wednesday.
In other South Arkansas oil and gas matters:
Spooner Petroleum Company of Ridgeland, MS reported that its XTO 18-2 No. 1, 800 feet FNL and 2,000 feet FEL in Section 18-17S-12W, was a dry hole. The wildcat well was drilled to 5,800 feet. Work was finished April 6.
Besty Production Company of Magnolia has recompleted the Foster No. 5, Section 14-15S-19W in the Wesson Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,742 feet in the Lower Glen Rose formation, with perforations between 2,680 and 2,682 feet. Daily production was 21 barrels of 25-gravity oil. Work was finished April 14.
Mission Creek Operating Co. has completed two workovers in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Both were drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Phillips-Williamson No. 6 is in Section 19-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,700 feet with perforations between 6,759 and 8,568 feet. Daily production was 1 barrel. Work was finished March 24.
The P.E. Nipper No. 7-14 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,773 feet with perforations between 6,656 and 8,744 feet. Daily production was 3.35 barrels and 59.6 mcf of gas. Work was finished March 18.