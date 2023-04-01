Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during March 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Bobby Ray Thompson versus Diana Bounds Thompson. March 31. Defendant’s surname is returned to Bounds.
Theresa Gail Harrison versus Mickey Reece Harrison. March 30
Khanh Thidiem Pham versus Hieu Trung Nguyen. March 23. Married July 14, 2007.
Lawrence Keith Smith versus Haley Brooke Joslin Smith. March 22. Married May 10, 2008.
Donna Roberson versus Bobby Roberson. March 16. Married July 16, 2016.
Lorenzo Turner versus Dorothy Ann Turner. March 1. The defendant is restored to the former name of Dorothy Ann Flower.