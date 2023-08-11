Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Gerald Scott Longmire, 25, of Bossier City, LA and Gracie Lane Maxwell, 25, of Bossier City, LA. July 28.
Christopher Joseph Manuel, 37, of Magnolia and Charnea Kieanna Brocks, 26, of Camden. July 27.
Kenneth Earl Messer Jr., 37, of TexARKana and Keyara Natwashi Thomas, 33, of TexARKana. July 20.
Fredrick Deon Haley Jr., 26, of Waldo and Chloe Grace Baily, 25, of Waldo. July 18.
Cory Daniel Elkins, 43, of Waldo and Kaia Brooke Posey, 39, of Waldo. July 18.
Caleb Wayne Allison, 24, of Shongaloo, LA and Haley Renee Miller, 23, of Magnolia. July 17.
Philip Edward Earnest, 48, of Springhill, LA and Laci Nicole Davis, 36, of Springhill, LA. July 17.
Tanner Lee Nielsen, 20, of Magnolia and Hallie Kate May, 20, of Magnolia. July 14.
Rylan James Pole, 22, of Des Moines, IA and Reagan Claire Jackson, 21 of Crossett. July 13.
Brett Michael Haley, 24, of Little Rock and Claudia Grace Franks, 22, of Waldo. July 10.
Devante Juwon Brooks, 25, of Magnolia and Erika Bianca Burton, 24, of Magnolia. July 7.
Braylon Dwight Samuels, 28, of Magnolia and Alexis Voneicia Brown, 29, of Magnolia. July 7
Brennon Graham Brock, 24, of Magnolia and Apriel Lyn Hudgens, 24, of Waldo. July 6.