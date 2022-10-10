Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998.
Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3.
Sherry Kilpatrick v. Robert Kilpatrick. October 3. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Sherry Roberts.
Tracy Cox v. Wendy Cox. October 3. Married May 23, 1986.
Brent Michael Smith v. Kaci Renea Smith. October 3. Defendant is restored to former name of Kaci Renea Merrill.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during September 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Jarrod Raymond Tedder v. Jasmine Jane Parslow-Tedder, September 27 Defendant is restored to the maiden name of Jasmine Jane Parslow.
Christa L. Marsh v. Daniel A. Marsh. September 7. Married April 12, 2015. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Christa Lea Taylor.
Mickey Joe Harwell v. April Lynn Harwell. September 6. Married October 9, 1998.