A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear in court at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Ricky Lamar Faulk, breaking or entering, theft of property over $25,000, habitual offender.
Jennifer C. Perks, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery, habitual offender.
Charles Wayne Jones, negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), leaving scene of accident with property damage, reckless driving.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine or cocaine.
Chavella Lashia Hampton, 2 counts forgery second degree, habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; probation revocation, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act, breaking or entering.
Cindy Anglin Dodson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Terry Simmons, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communications facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Ian Daniel Marlar, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
Tevin Darell Mallory, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Carlton Lonnell Stewart, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; speeding, habitual offender, failure to appear.
Charles Edward Trower, domestic battering second degree.
Darstarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Kenneth Calvin Page, arson, criminal mischief first degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Demarian Kentrell Carter, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Curtis Carroll Jr., theft of property over $5,000, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 3 counts revocation.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Tolbert Jones, tampering with physical evidence.
Rodney Glenn Johnson, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Farley Dayton Taylor, theft of property over $1,000.
Steven Patrick Ingram, aggravated assault.
Jonathan Trevele Bass, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Jerry Lee Gantt, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, probation revocation.
Kevin Maurice Poole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), mandatory seat belt use.
Levi Russell, battery second degree.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, habitual offender.
1:30 p.m.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Kody Allan Phillips, possession of a forgery device, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Curtis James Hildreth, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test.
Kevin Chess Smith, 10 counts forgery second degree.
Byron Eugene McCraney, residential burglary, indecent exposure first offense.
Kenneth Brian King, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Demon Jacobs, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), fleeing vehicle, habitual offender.
Deuntae Easter, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain persons, revocation.
Getarrius Burton, attempted murder first degree, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault, habitual offender, 2 counts probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Damion Deonta Walker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, HO, 2 counts revocation.
Torio Terrell Griffin, residential burglary, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Jaron Lakwan Hill, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Keifer Edward McClain, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Frank Auther Williams Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family or household member, revocation of SIS.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, residential burglary, fleeing on foot, habitual offender.
Jessica Inez Crow, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender.
Shaun Davis, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
John William Armstrong, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, DWI first offense, endangering welfare of minor second degree.
Samuel Grayson Jean, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal use of prohibited weapon, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Mark Bell, probation revocation.
James Walker, probation revocation.
Gregory Edwards, probation revocation.
Ronald Young, probation revocation.
Bobbi Waller, probation revocation.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
Shelby Barlow, revocation.
David Richardson, probation revocation.
Megan Tarpein, probation revocation.
Christopher Manning, probation revocation.
Todd Deloach, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you). The number of persons
admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case.
Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.