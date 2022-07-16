Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Briston Rains, 20, of Magnolia and Carley Marie Hale, 23, of Magnolia, July 15.
Daniel Forrest Pletcher, 25, of Magnolia and Justin Ray Terry, 24, of Magnolia, July 15.
Darrell Fredrick Freeman, 58, of Magnolia and Linda Gail Tucker, 53, of Magnolia, July 15.
William Keith Brown, 41, of McNeil and Veronica Renee Moss, 31, of Magnolia, July 15.
William Matthew Linton, 47, of Waldo and Mara Denise Linton, 48, of Waldo, July 11.
Ashton Jermyel Howell, 39, of Waldo and Shenika A. Williams, 34, of Waldo, July 11.
Sawyer Jay Joward, 22, of Sarepta, LA and Cassidy Anne Mueller, 21, of Sarepta, LA, July 11.
Ethan Gabriel Hamman, 26, of Pittsburg, KS and Amanda Katelyn Glass, 28, of Taylor, July 11.
Landon Lynn Smith, 44, of Sarepta, LA and Tammy LeBaron Briscoe, 53, of Taylor, July 8.
Matthew Paul Ramos, 38, of Magnolia and Kayla Pickett, 32, of Magnolia, July 5.
Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla Moha, 28, of Magnolia and Kaycee Jolynn Harmon, 22, of Magnolia, July 5.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Dale Roderick Stokes, 75, The Villages, FL and Deborah Lee Stubblefield, 68, Springhill, LA, June 28.
Robert Lee McIntosh, 78, of Shreveport, LA and Joserie Preston, 76, of Shreveport, LA, June 24.
Jeremy David Hobbs, 47, of Farmerville, LA and Jeri Lyn Eubanks, 55, of Sterlington, LA, June 24.
Kevin Chess Smith, 34, of Bradley and Alison B. Berry, 40, of Sarepta, LA, June 21.
Gabriel Keith Smith, 18, of Taylor and Kiley Paige Teague, 19, of Magnolia, June 21.
L.C. Briggs Jr., 29, of Magnolia and Shervonda Renae Johnson, 42, of Magnolia, June 17.
Ludlow K. Ashmeade, 51, of Waldo and Katherine Annette Griffin, 35, of Magnolia, June 17.
Jessie Dewayne Powell, 42, of Springhill, LA and Ashlyn Niccole McGee, 24, of Taylor, June 16.
Abel Carl Kinley, 21, of Camden and Laig’le Elizabeth Bates, 21, of Magnolia, June 16.
Terry Lamont Robinson, 47, of Waldo and Kimberly Annette Leaks, 42, of Waldo, June 15.
David Wayne Taylor, 68, of Magnolia and Laurie Sue Chandler, 68, of Magnolia, June 10.
Parker Brittan House, 40, of TEXarkana and Courtney Nichole Riddle, 37, of Magnolia, June 10.
Keith Bernard Banks, 34, of Magnolia and Megan Yvonne Curry, 32, of Magnolia, June 10.
James Morris Caves Jr., 32, of Springhill, LA and Tabatha Anne Marie Branch, 27, Springhill, LA, June 7.
Cody Dean Launius, 23, of Magnolia and Dustie Cheyanne Cummings, 23, of Fort Smith, June 6.
Dustin Allen Pearson, 35, of Emerson and Amber Lynn Puckett, 35, of Emerson, June 3.
Terry Lynn Lowe II, 31, of Magnolia and Madilyn Paige Hornaday, 23, of Magnolia, June 3.
Christian Dakota Spells, 28, of Springdale and Stephanie Nichole Rhodes, 26, of Springdale, June 2.
James Robert Johnston, 41, of Emerson and Crystal Lynn Brock, 35, of Emerson.