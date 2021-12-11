Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, December 9
Jaleen Jackson, 24, Magnolia, criminal impersonation 2nd degree, fraud/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Held to assist another agency.
Jamarion Love, 21, Waldo, disorderly conduct.
Gregory Whitfield, 22, Waldo, disorderly conduct.
Eddie McBride, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear.