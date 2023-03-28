Magnolia police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, March 21

William Mcleod, 23, Magnolia, aggravated assault on a family member, terroristic threatening

Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Wednesday, March 23

Datrevion Davis, 20, McNeil, failure to appear

Thursday, March 24

William Saunders, 35, Emerson, failure to appear

John Wiginton, 55, Springhill, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of fraud / drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver’s license, obstruction of a government operation

Saturday, March 26

John Wiginton, 55, Springhill, LA, third degree escape

Monday, March 27

Chelsea Weaver, 29, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, expired / no driver’s license

Erykah Callandret, 24, Magnolia, assault second degree

Aairyon Golette, 21, Magnolia, battery third degree

Shardanay Lamark, 22, New Orleans, LA, battery third degree

Asia Jacobs, 21, Magnolia, battery third degree

Jasmine Fleming, 25, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

