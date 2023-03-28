Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, March 21
William Mcleod, 23, Magnolia, aggravated assault on a family member, terroristic threatening
Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication
Wednesday, March 23
Datrevion Davis, 20, McNeil, failure to appear
Thursday, March 24
William Saunders, 35, Emerson, failure to appear
John Wiginton, 55, Springhill, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of fraud / drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver’s license, obstruction of a government operation
Saturday, March 26
John Wiginton, 55, Springhill, LA, third degree escape
Monday, March 27
Chelsea Weaver, 29, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, expired / no driver’s license
Erykah Callandret, 24, Magnolia, assault second degree
Aairyon Golette, 21, Magnolia, battery third degree
Shardanay Lamark, 22, New Orleans, LA, battery third degree
Asia Jacobs, 21, Magnolia, battery third degree
Jasmine Fleming, 25, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana