Columbia County real estate transactions recorded May 25-June 24 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Four commercial transactions and one land sale highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions, along with nine residential sales.
A 15,320 SF building along with a 23.87-acre tract and a 1.5-acre tract at 921 Hwy. 82 East in Magnolia sold June 13 for $1 million. This is the former location of Pettit Machinery. M&C Holding 2, LLC, sold the property to Tillison Property Company, LLC. Tillison Property Company backed this sale with a mortgage of $1,283,000 from Guaranty Bank and Trust, N.A., of Longview, Texas. M&C Holding 2, LLC, purchased this property July 23, 2012 for $750,000 from Phillip E. Roark by warranty deed. Mr. Roark bought the land and building October 23, 2002 for $600,000 from Robert E. Mosley Jr.
The sale of a 2,880 SF building and 1.27 acres at 402 N. Elm St. in Emerson rang up at $290,000 on June 16. This is the former location of Emerson Food Mart. Jerry Wayne Allen Jr. and Stacy Allen sold the property to Spectrum Investment Properties, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Jerry Wayne Allen Jr. (executor of the estate of Jerry Wayne Allen) received this property February 18, 2005 from the estate of Jerry Wayne Allen by quitclaim deed. This property was conveyed October 1, 1995 to Jerry Allen and Fannie C. Allen .by Joe S. Mullins and Linda Sue Mullins.
A 12.305-acre tract at 914 N. Dudney St. in Magnolia changed hands June 22 for $263,000. The City of Magnolia purchased the land from Pittman Properties Limited Partnership #1. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Pittman Properties Limited Partnership #1 purchased this tract August 16, 2017 for $177,000 from Donna Pittman King by warranty deed.
A 3,141 SF office building and property at 816 N. Jackson St. in Magnolia changed hands May 16 for $315,000. SL Crowell Properties, LLC, purchased this real estate from Rafter G. Enterprises, LLC. SL Crowell Properties financed this transaction with a mortgage of $267,750 from Farmers Bank & Trust. Rafter G. Enterprises, LLC, purchased this property October 26, 2021 for $85,000 from Toni Buchanan and Mike Gass by warranty deed. On August 9, 2013 Toni Buchanan purchased this property for $108,000 from May Properties, LLC, by warranty deed.
A land sale on June 23 netted a price tag of $312,000. Danny and Melinda Farley sold two 80-acre tracts along with an easement to David G. Kirkpatrick (trustee of the David G. Kirkpatrick Irrevocable Trust). This sale included 80 acres off Columbia 82 East and 80 acres off Columbia 5. Mr. Kirkpatrick financed this purchase with a mortgage of $300,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Karen Fair McNatt and Tommy McNatt along with Melinda Fair Farley and Danny Farley acquired this property by partition deed April 6, 2022. Karen Fair McNatt and Melinda Fair Farley received this property April 18, 2022 by affidavit of heirship from Dossie Fair.
A 2,222 SF house on Lawton Circle in Magnolia sold May 25 for $219,900. Bobbie Gladney Bradley (trustee of the Bobbie Gladney Bradley Revocable Trust) sold the property to Mark Taylor. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Bobbie Bradley acquired this property January 1, 1983 from the estate of William R. Bradley by executor's deed.
A 1,951 SF house and land sold on Columbia 31 in Waldo rang up at $142,500 on June 17. This included 22.64 acres and 21.09 acres. Michael Boggan and Lanie Boggan sold the property to Jonathan Frizzele, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $137,744 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Boggan acquired this property April 21, 2015 from Tiffany Denise Hoss by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,845 SF house and 1.0 acre on Columbia 462 in Magnolia brought $180,000 on June 13. Dawson Jackson and Kassidy Cook bought the house and acreage from Bill Brasher and Diana Brasher, financed by a mortgage of $174,000 from Peoples Bank. No sales history was available on this transaction.
A 1,980 SF mobile home and 6.16 acres on Hwy. 371 North in Waldo sold June 14 for $168,000. Susan Powell (widow of Wayne Powell) sold the property to Hayden Thomas Rich and Tarryn Rich, financed by a mortgage of $136,003.70 from Peoples Bank. Wayne and Susan Powell purchased this property August 1, 2008 for $108,000 from William D. Wilkie by warranty deed.
A 1,899 SF house on Pine Street in Taylor was sold June 16 for $138,000. Jim Henry Stevens III and Sarah Beth Stevens sold the house to James Kyne and Charlotte Glee Reynolds Kyne, financed by a mortgage of $138,000 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) of Columbia, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Stevens bought this property October 13, 2017 from Gregory B. and Marla Beth Matthews by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,788 SF house on Bethel Road in Magnolia rang up at $469,000 on June 15. Ramona Harrison (individually and as acting agent and attorney in fact for husband Terrell O. Harrison III) sold the property to the Phillip A. Betsch Living Trust Agreement and the Dianna T. Betsch Living Trust Agreement. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Terrell and Ramona Harrison purchased this house January 22, 2021 for $403,000 from James David Alford and Janice K. Alford by warranty deed.
A 2,407 SF house on Deer Creek Drive in Magnolia changed hands June 13 for $355,000. Bart G. Whipps and Laura Whipps purchased the house from Joseph Paul Ellis and Carolyn Watson Ellis. Mr. and Mrs. Whipps financed this purchase with a mortgage of $319,500 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (formerly known as Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Ellis bought this house November 25, 2013 for $318,000 from Jeramy P. Meacham and Christian B. Meacham by warranty deed.
The sale of 3.87 acres and a 1,988 SF house on Hwy. 79 South at Emerson brought $169,900 on June 23. Sandra Fontenot and Michael Fontenot bought the property from William D. Lee. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Mr. Lee purchased this property June 8, 2010, for $127,000 from Joe F. and Delores Stroope by warranty deed.
A 2,918 SF house on Gean Street in Magnolia sold June 24 for $279,900. Raymond T. Durham and Christine C. Durham bought the home from Harold Shafer and Patrice Shafer. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Shafer purchased this house September 25, 2020, for $210,000 from Kenneth D. Kendrick and Leshia Ann Kendrick by warranty deed.