Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, June 23
Patrick Cross, 55, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Cynthia Robinson, 53, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine.
Valerie Smusz, 39, Stockton, CA, criminal impersonation 2nd degree and possession of methamphetamine.
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree and terroristic threatening.
Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, public intoxication.
Anthony Massey, 28, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Saturday, June 25
Whitney Burley, 43, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Gregory Coleman Jr., 25, Magnolia, driving on suspended drivers license and public intoxication.
Sunday, June 26
Elvis Wright, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Smesia Jackson, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Deangelo Williams, 34, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree, terroristic threatening, threatening to cause a catastrophe, criminal mischief 1st degree.
Tuesday, June 28
Jessica Taylor, 42, McNeil, failure to appear.
Terrance Price, 41, Buckner, failure to appear.
Rosie Grigsby, 47, Stamps, public intoxication, arson, residential burglary, and terroristic threatening.
Miguel Johnson, 27, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.
Shekynah Moore, 23, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.