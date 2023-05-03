Tyler Loyed of Buckner received the opportunity to go through the Alternative Sentencing Program after purposely setting two fires at Lake Columbia -- but being the first person to call firefighters to the scene in both cases.
When introducing the case to court, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daren Nelson said the first reckless burning incident occurred on December 28, 2022, followed by the second one on January 10, 2023.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Loyed started a fire at the boat landing. In the law enforcement interview, Loyed admitted to starting another fire on Columbia Road 137 near Lake Columbia. Both fires were called in by him and the document reads that he was the first firefighter to arrive at the scene of both incidents.
Circuit Court Judge David Talley gave Loyed a perplexed look and asked him why these incidents happened.
“I felt depressed. Both my brothers got married and I felt depressed and felt like I lost my brothers,” Loyed said.
There was no restitution asked to pay back from the areas that were burned. Loyed’s defense attorney, Rowe Stayton, said the areas burned were less than 30 feet.
“Well, I didn’t want that to pop up later,” Talley said.
Talley said part of Loyed’s ASP sentence would include counseling and this case would be reviewed in October.
According to the affidavit, reckless burning includes:
(a) A person commits the offense of reckless burning if he purposely starts a fire or causes an explosion,
whether on his own property or that of another, and thereby recklessly:
(1) Creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to any person; or
(2) Destroys or causes substantial damage to an occupiable structure of another person; or
(3) Destroys or causes substantial damage to a vital public facility.
(b) Reckless burning is a Class D felony.