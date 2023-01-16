Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater.
Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
Headlining this cycle of real estate transactions is a commercial sale for $1.9 million on North Washington Street in Magnolia. This includes 3.29 acres and 22 single-family dwellings ranging in size from 750 to 810 SF in the 2100 block of North Washington Street.
Beard Investments, LLC, sold the property January 10 to Hoyle Morgan Asset Management, LLC, for $1,900,000. Hoyle Morgan Asset Management, LLC, financed this purchase with a mortgage of $1,520,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Beard Investments, LLC, acquired this property October 25, 2018, for $155,000 from Barry Oneal Crabtree et al by warranty deed.
The sale of 169.41 acres, along with a structure, on Columbia 7 in the Kerlin community on December 30, 2022, rang up at $925,000. No square footage information was available on the building. Julie Ann Hammons and Jeff L. Smart (successor co-trustees of the Billie Jean Smart 1999 Trust) sold the property to Albemarle Corporation. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This land was conveyed April 6, 1999, by Billie Jean Smart to the Billie Jean Smart Trust by warranty deed.
A commercial sale on December 29, 2022, brought $550,000. A 0.63-acre, 6,500 SF, five-unit shopping center/office complex at 1707 Eastridge Drive in Magnolia was sold by Chad Turner, Inc., to FH Premier Village, LLC. FH Premier Village, LLC, financed this purchase with a mortgage of $550,000 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Chad Turner, Inc., acquired this property December 29, 2004, for $150,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust by warranty deed.
A 2,263 SF house on College View Street in Magnolia sold January 6 for $105,000. Birju Patel and Kinnari J. Patel sold the home to Kaneshia Doss. Kaneshia Doss and Regas Doss financed the purchase with a mortgage of $94,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Birju and Moushmi Patel purchased this house November 17, 2010, for $85,000 from David R. and Sherri Arrington by warranty deed. This property was conveyed November 25, 2015, to Birju Patel by Moushmi Patel by quitclaim deed.
A 1,901 SF house on Belair Street in Magnolia was sold December 30 for $148,000. Douglas Paul Barker sold the house to Deborah Barker and Charles Barker. Deborah Barker, along with Charles K. Barker and Amanda Barker, backed this sale with a mortgage of $151,563.96 from Peoples Bank. Douglas Barker bought this house August 20, 2014, for $149,000 from Christopher Michael Spence by warranty deed. The property was conveyed March 21, 2022, by the State Land Commissioner to Douglas Barker by redemption deed.
A land sale on January 10 brought $205,000. Scott Irion and Bonnie Irion, along with Michael Wooten and Lacy Wooten, sold 78 acres off Hwy. 79 to Michael J. Gleason and Debra L. Gleason. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Michael Wooten and Scott Irion acquired this property August 6, 2014, for $40,000 from the Jackson Carraway Trust by warranty deed.