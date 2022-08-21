Curtis Carroll, 53, of Waldo is being held at the Nevada County Jail following his arrest at 3:30 p.m. Friday by Hempstead County deputies and Arkansas State Police.
Carroll was wanted by Columbia and Nevada counties for fleeing and various other charges after a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on on Arkansas 32, west of the Bodcaw community.
Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. Carroll, the driver, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Arrested at the scene was Jeremy Wingfield, 29, of Rosston.
Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 Pakal, agents of the 8 North Task Force and Arkansas State Police after he attempted to flee from an abandoned residence on Arkansas 32 in Shover Springs.
Carroll was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He was first taken to the Hempstead County Detention Center and later transferred to the Nevada County Jail, where he is held for the Nevada and Columbia County charges.