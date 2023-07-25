Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, July 19
Thomas Sumner, 27, Waldo, stalking 3rd degree
Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime
Friday, July 21
Raquontae Johnson, 25, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license, no proof liability insurance, fictitious sticker
Sunday, July 23
Hunter Caldwell, 31, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree
Monday, July 24
Braelyn Beasley, 21, Magnolia, stalking 3rd degree, fleeing by foot, criminal mischief 2nd degree, forgery 2nd degree
Ryan Burnett, 20, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license, carless and prohibited driving
Tuesday, July 25
Devin Malcolm, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxications, no driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving