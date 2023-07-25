Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, July 19

Thomas Sumner, 27, Waldo, stalking 3rd degree

Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime

Friday, July 21

Raquontae Johnson, 25, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license, no proof liability insurance, fictitious sticker

Sunday, July 23

Hunter Caldwell, 31, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree

Monday, July 24

Braelyn Beasley, 21, Magnolia, stalking 3rd degree, fleeing by foot, criminal mischief 2nd degree, forgery 2nd degree

Ryan Burnett, 20, Magnolia, driving on suspended driver’s license, carless and prohibited driving

Tuesday, July 25

Devin Malcolm, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxications, no driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving

