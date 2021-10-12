The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $136,851 during the month of September.
The permits:
Joe Scott, 2702 Amhurst, storage building, $5,600, September 7.
Eric Meza, 400 S. Washington, solar panels, $112,651, September 15.
Farm Credit, 1703 Pittman, sign, $6,500, September 23.
Magnolia Multi-Specialty Center, 1005 N. Jackson, $12,000.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first nine months of 2021 had a total value of $1,925,680.55. The city issued building permits worth $5,085,316.90 through the first nine months of 2020.
The city issued permits with a value of $194,400 in October 2020.