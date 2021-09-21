Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, September 15
Heather Baker, 41, Springfield, Failure to Appear.
Donald Taylor, 59, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Thursday, September 16
Tiffany Norris, 24, Magnolia, Communicating False Alarm.
Sandra Norris, 54, Magnolia, Obstruction Governmental Operations and Disorderly Conduct.
Craig Sharp, 28, Waldo was arrested for Driving on Suspended DL, Ran Red Light, and No Proof of Insurance.
Saturday, September 18
Cynthia Robinson, 53, Emerson, Failure to Comply.