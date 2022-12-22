Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
Marriage licenses listed below are those that were issued in October.
Leonel Auroro Quintana Mancilla, 23, of Magnolia and Kyleah Reann Vanderslice, 20, of Magnolia. October 19.
Hunter Mark Wells, 21, of Magnolia and Carson Leigh Downey, 20, of Magnolia. October 6.
Kevin Mitchell Martin, 39, of Minden, LA and Peggy Recheal Hudson, 40, of Minden, LA.
Triston Bernard Fordham, 38, of McNeil and Marisha Deeann Thurman, 40, of McNeil, October 31
Derek Randall Haynes, 35, of Waldo and Lawana Ann Staggs, 50, of Waldo. October 7
Clifton Dale Drake, 22, of Magnolia and Brianna Marie Owen, 21, of Magnolia. October 18.
James David Matthews, 24, of Magnolia and Kaleah Nicole Henderson, 25, of Magnolia. October 13.
Christopher Damorris Franks, 41, of Magnolia and Jennifer Lauren Hayes, 35, of Springhill, LA. October 4.
John Michael Langley, 64, of Stephens and Patricia Ann McMahen, 45, of Magnolia. October 20.
Carl J. Freeman III, 27, of Emerson and Lauren Ashley Harrison, 27, of Emerson. October 27.