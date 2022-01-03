The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Columbia
Brandon Allen, theft of property under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, revocation.
Sevier
Johnny Stinson, burglary, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
“Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Little River
Christopher French, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance.
“Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Miller
Lawrence Hubbard, residential burglary, theft of property.
Terry Matthews, aggravated robbery.
Union
Willie Polk Jr., residential burglary, aggravated robbery, robbery.
John Ponder, first-degree murder.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.