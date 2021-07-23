Thursday, July 15, was sentencing day for several on the docket in the 13th Judicial District Court of Judge David Talley’s court.
Two moonshine-soaked cherries sat on the top of the charges against Justin Stiles, who had already been to prison and was found guilty of criminal mischief first degree (damage up to $5,000 but not more than $25,000). He violated his probation and also received a suspended imposition of sentencing of five years.
He was ordered to take a longtime substance abuse treatment program in prison and warned if he did not, time could be added to his sentence.
Stiles was found guilty of destroying a 2007 Chevrolet Z-71 pickup he borrowed from his cousin, Wesley Cook, on July 2, 2020.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on August 17, 2020, Cook reported to Columbia County Sheriff’s Cpl. Todd Scott that his truck had been damaged. He said the truck had been parked at 11960 Highway 98 in Village. Cook went to look at the truck on August 15, 2020, because Stiles had told him the truck had been vandalized. Cook was in the hospital at the time of the call and could not immediately check on the truck.
The affidavit read that the truck had been destroyed. Wiring was gone, the windows were missing and part of the door was gone. The truck was originally blue but was spray painted gray, white and black.
On September 21, 2020, Cook came to the jail and spoke with Sheriff’s Investigator Kelly Blair. He told Blair that he filed a report with Progressive Insurance and when the company examined the vehicle, they found the steering wheel was gone, the truck was on blocks and the tires were missing. He later found the tires in front of Stiles’ house and took a picture of them. The truck was valued at $13,000 at the time of the purchase. Cook and Kenneth Page owned the truck together. The truck was a total loss.
Blair called Stiles to come in for questioning, but it took several times to get in touch with him. Stiles wanted to know if he was going to be arrested if he talked to Blair and was told not on the day he came in, but possibly later depending on the facts.
On November 2, 2020, Blair spoke to Cook by phone and Cook said Stiles was harassing him about pressing charges. A warrant was put out for Stiles’ arrest.
Stiles appeared in court last Thursday with tattoos on his neck and wearing a silver cross. He told the judge he had been to numerous local weekly rehabilitation meetings such as Celebrate Recovery and Alcoholics Anonymous and had a good job at Southern Aluminum. He said he was in good standing and asked for mercy from the court before sentencing.
However, Stiles has a record of checking into rehabilitation programs and not completing them and tested positive for alcohol on June 9, 2021.
At first, he said he didn’t understand how he could have tested positive, but then admitted he had eaten a couple of cherries which are soaked in moonshine.
He said they were in his mother’s liquor cabinet and were accessible to himself and his daughter.
In 2018, Stiles went through the Arkansas Community Correction abuse treatment, but Talley said that obviously did not work.
“At work, I have not failed any test. I’m at the court’s mercy, please,” Stiles said, crying. “I’m trying so hard I’m going to give it to Jesus. I don’t want to sit up here and cry to the court. I want to continue in church and help my wife and pay these bills. Everything will fall into place.”
Stiles told Talley he knew the judge was mad at him and Talley said he was not. He told Talley his wife was sick and at home.
“Please allow me to work,” he said. “Let me go there and home and I will read the Bible. I know she will lose her faith if this happens.”
Talley also handed down his position on this religious statement from the bench.
“If she loses her faith over this, she doesn’t have it,” he said.
In another case, Kaden Pugh received two years in the ADC along with 10 years SIS, for revocation of his probation and felony possession of a firearm. Pugh is a habitual offender who has been convicted of a felony four times.
In a probable case affidavit dated September 27, 2017, Pugh was charged with possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana and battery in the third degree.
In the affidavit, the facts are that on September 27, 2018, around 5:25 p.m., Magnolia Police Sgt. Emily Palermo along with other officers were dispatched to 813 Maple Street in reference to a fight in progress. A lady, Whitney Turner, had a large amount of blood on her right forearm. Turner’s boyfriend, Dwinarrius Wilson, was bleeding from a laceration on the back of his head, and upper lip. Through the investigation, officers discovered Wilson and Turner’s son, Kaden Pugh, had gotten into a fight.
Palermo noticed injuries on Pugh as well. Palermo arrested Pugh for battery third degree. After Pugh was arrested, Corporal Dan Cassidy found a bag of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in Pugh’s socks. Wilson was also arrested for battery third degree and transported to the hospital and released with a court date.
On September 28, 2017, Sgt. Trevor Dew questioned Pugh in regard to this incident. Pugh admitted to Dew he was involved in a physical altercation with Wilson and said the methamphetamine in his sock was his.
Another defendant received an additional five years of SIS after being negligent paying his court costs and fees. Torio Griffin is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc. He has a forgery first degree charge and faced revocation of SIS. He is a sex offender and a habitual offender.
Griffin, who said he is working full time in Little Rock but has yet to pay any money owed to the court, said he has a new vehicle and is trying to make ends meet. He said he could make a payment to the court once a paycheck hit his bank on July 16 but had not paid before because of personal expenses.
He also said he had recently ingested marijuana without his knowledge. He attended a former co-worker’s Fourth of July party and ate a brownie which contained marijuana.
“I quickly left because I knew there was something in it and it was a high,” he said. “I drove and I felt high, but I decided to drive because I didn’t want to be around him anymore. I couldn’t trust him.”
Talley questioned Griffin’s thought process about driving somewhere when he knew he was high from the marijuana brownie. However, he told him he would be fined in the sum of $1,000 and would need to begin paying down on that along with his other court costs and fees.
Before Griffin left the court room, Talley gave this advice.
“Alright, no more brownies, not unless you make them,” Talley said.
The case of Christopher Lee Waller, charged with second degree battery and domestic battering in the third degree, was passed to September 2. Both Deputy Prosecutors Ryan Phillips and Ryan Rainwater have recused themselves. An independent deputy prosecutor will have to be involved.
“We want to allow a motion of a special prosecutor outside to avoid any conflict,” Rainwater said.
The original trial was set to begin on August 11. Waller was arrested May 1.
Angela Jack, originally charged with domestic battery in the first degree after a fight with her mother who was 80 at the time of the event, got the opportunity to finish the Alternative Sentencing Program as punishment for her offense.
Jack’s attorney, Rickey Hicks of Little Rock, got her offense lowered to a domestic battery in the second degree.
“I am going to do what I need to do to make it right,” Jacks told the judge.
An order of the court is that for a period of time she may not see her mother.
“She’s come to the house and honked to get me to come, but I don’t,” Jacks said. “If I see her at the store, I turn around to make sure she never saw me. There will be no problem. I can promise you that.”