Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, April 12
Royce Elam, 72, Magnolia, reckless driving.
Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Jake McComb, 44, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Shateria Davis, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, April 13
Demontez Ellison, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, and theft of property over $1,000
Thursday, April 14
Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, commercial burglary, breaking or entering, public intoxication, criminal trespass, and theft of property of $25,000.
Friday, April 15
Lawrence Jones, 54, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Erika Doss, 38, Waldo, shoplifting,
Katlyn Fleming, 22, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Saturday, April 16
Kevin Pettis, 26, Magnolia, public intoxication.
Stephen Jackson, 34, Haynesville, LA, driving while intoxicated.