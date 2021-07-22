South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 20, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
Artemis Investments, LLC, Rebecca Gosnell, 108 Deer Crossing, Magnolia filed 7/12/21.
Aspiring For Community Transformations (ACT), Marian F. Green, 1705 East North St., Magnolia filed 7/14/21.
ABN Hotshotting, LLC, Anthony Williamson, 16 Columbia Road 425, Magnolia filed 7/15/21.
NEVADA
SOS Rental Properties LLC, Miccah A. Sargent, 2157 Highway 24 E, Prescott filed 7/12/21.
Two Happy Chicks Farm, LLC, Terra Smith, 652 Nevada 1, Prescott filed 7/16/21.
OUACHITA
Q's Good Eats LLC, Quinterius Smith, 518 Fairview Road, Camden filed 7/12/21.
Serenity's Jewelry Box & Accessories, LLC, Angela D. Fogle, 115 Ouachita 331, Chidester filed 7/14/21.
Herbal Effect, LLC, Jalisa Henry, 819 McCullough St., Camden filed 7/15/21.
Coastal Crane Care, LLC, James E. Zeiler, 3855 Hwy 376 S, Camden filed 7/16/21.
UNION
JH Brokerage Services LLC, Sir John Holliday Parker, 2008 Gaines St., El Dorado filed 7/12/21.
Sweethangz By Erica LLC, Erica Tatum, 2411 Marilynn Lane, El Dorado filed 7/16/21.
Corby's Rental Properties Limited Liability Company, Corby Darnell Ricks, 406 6th St., Huttig filed 7/16/21.