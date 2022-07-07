Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week his intent to grant 14 pardons. An additional 33 clemency requests were denied and none had action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The governor intends to grant pardons to the following South Arkansas people:
Felicia L. Aiken (Hamburg): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) Shoplifting (Misdemeanor) and Possession of
Methamphetamine (Revocation) (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2008 – Ashley County, 2010 – Drew County, and 2011 – Ashley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Dave Galloway (Rockport): Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony), Fraud-Drug Paraphernalia (Merged) (C Felony), and Offenses Relating to Records, Maintaining Premises, etc. (8/12/2005 and Thereafter) (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Hot Spring County and 2009 – Hot Spring County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Gregory L. Marshall (Cave Springs): Theft of Property (C Felony),
Burglary (B Felony) and Violation of Omnibus DWI Act-4th Offense (U Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1981 – Pike County and 2007 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been
completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.