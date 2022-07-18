Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, July 14
Nolie Tompkins, 18, Waldo, was, failure to appear.
Friday, July 15
Mikeal Jones, 28, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Kameren Hopkins, 25, Texarkana, shoplifting.
Kadarious Williams, 18, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Saturday, July 16
Tetrick Weatherspoon, 34, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.