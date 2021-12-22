Long-time offender Jamie Demon Jacobs was out of prison for four days before he was arrested after throwing a motel party and supplying $250 worth of meth as party favors.
When he left the motel, he failed to halt at a stop sign and led officers on a high-speed chase through a residential area.
Before sentencing Jacobs to 30 years in prison on Thursday, Circuit Court Judge David Talley explained to Jacobs that his last trip to the Arkansas Department of Corrections obviously did not make an impact on him.
Jacobs, who said he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was sentenced as a habitual offender.
“You have had a long history with the court system, and I can honestly say there has been a lot of concern and I’ve tried to help you with your issues,” Talley said. “…In the past, you have primarily done things to harm yourself and have said things that were harmful to other people, but this is the first time you put a lot of people in danger -- yourself and others. I’m very thankful no one was injured, and I think you should be thankful too.”
Jacobs was leaving a motel on October 5 when he ran a stop sign on Calhoun Street in Magnolia. He drove 70 miles per hour through residential areas and passed vehicles in a no-passing zone, according to Magnolia Police Sgt. Liz Colvin’s testimony in Talley’s criminal court.
Jacobs finally stopped on Patton Street and police officers found a crumpled-up baggie in his hand filled with drugs along with another bag of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamine. Jacobs complied with officers once he was stopped, Colvin said.
During his testimony, Jacobs admitted to driving a car belonging to his mother, and having the methamphetamine impacted his ability to drive.
“I was out of my mind tripping out on meth,” he said. “I was hallucinating and thinking the cops were shooting at me. I thought someone else was in the car with me and I was telling them to get out.”
Jacobs asked Talley for an alternative to prison.
“Give me some kind of treatment so I can get straight with my mental issues,” he said. “The last time I was incarcerated, I was not dealing with my schizophrenia issues. I have been diagnosed with schizophrenia.”
Jacobs said while in prison he would see a therapist on a video, but never received the kind of medications he needed.
Jacobs’ sentence included his suspended Imposition of sentencing being revoked, and two revocations of probations being removed. Before sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said he thought Jacobs should receive hard time for his actions.
“In my opinion he should receive the maximum amount of sentencing,” Phillips said. “He said he wasn’t thinking clearly but he knew enough to know he was in trouble, and he knew enough to try and destroy evidence.”
On the night he was arrested, Jacobs had a suspended driver’s license and had not paid on his Sheriff’s Office cost and fees left from before his prison sentence.