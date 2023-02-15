The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
LITTLE RIVER
Joe Franco, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons.
DESHA and DREW
Dennis Smith, aggravated robbery (Desha). Rape, kidnapping, vehicle piracy, battery second degree, attempted capital murder (Drew).
HEMPSTEAD
Phillip Bailey, firearm restoration only, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.