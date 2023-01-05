Demontray C. Hall was shot at least 10 times and begged for his life on the night of Saturday, November 12, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Magnolia Police Investigator Lt. Josh Miller.
The affidavit, which includes witness statements and evidence compiled by police, was made public on Wednesday.
Rico J. Rose, 32, of Magnolia was arrested a month later on December 12. He is charged with capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons – meaning that he was previously convicted of a felony and was not authorized to have a gun as a condition of his release.
Hall, 32, who is described in the affidavit as being a Little Rock resident, died at the scene of the shooting outside a house near the intersection of Smith and Dudney streets.
Miller’s affidavit said that Magnolia Police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call. Officer Dustin Cloud was the first to arrive and found Hall, who was already dead.
Miller and investigators Sgt. Jason Campbell and Cpl. William Schaefer looked for evidence and found a pair of broken glasses and 13 shell casings around Hall. A live shell was found nearby.
“When officers found Hall, he was laying on the ground with his arms underneath. Coroner Randy Reed began his examination and observed approximately eight gunshot wounds to the back of Hall. Reed also located (a) gunshot to the head of Hall. Hall also had gunshot wounds to his arm. When Hall was turned there was a fired projectile underneath Hall,” Miller’s affidavit said.
Evidence was collected. The evidence and Hall’s body were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for analysis.
Investigators learned that there had been an altercation between Hall and Rose at 616 Smith Street before the shooting took place.
Miller and Capt. Michael Caldwell interviewed a witness on December 8 who said he was attending a party at the scene when Hall was shot. The witness said he heard what sounded like muffled gunshots, and then people started running.
The witness saw Hall on the ground and heard Hall say, “Rico, don’t shoot me.” Rose raised his arm and the witness heard more gunshots. Rose continued to fire until he ran out of ammunition, the witness told the investigators.
A warrant was obtained for Rose’s arrest and he was apprehended at a home on Union Street on December 12.
The affidavit said Rose told Miller that he barely knew Hall and that they had arrived at the party separately.
“He stated that they left and went to the liquor store together. Rose stated that after they left the liquor store they went back to the party. Rose was asked if he shot Hall and Rose denied shooting Hall, but advised he was there when the shooting took place. Rose also stated that he did grab Hall, but he was not in an altercation, it was to keep him from trying to fight someone.
“Rose also stated that he was sitting where investigators found the live round of ammunition. Rose advised that when the shooting happened, he ran towards McNeil Street,” the affidavit concludes.
The capital murder charge carries possible penalties of a death sentence or life in prison without parole.
The firearms charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine up to $15,000.
Rose has a local criminal record going back more than a decade. Most recently, on April 4, 2022, Rose received a sentence of three years in prison that was suspended for seven years.
In that case, Rose entered a negotiated plea of guilty on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. The vehicle Rose was driving was stopped by Magnolia Police on November 9, 2021 for an expired tag.
A search of the vehicle turned up a bag of marijuana, a weighing scale and grinder, and 58 pills of what was later identified as Ecstasy.
Rose’s suspended sentence included credit for 150 days spent in jail.
Previous arrests included instances of aggravated assault and possession of meth, cocaine or heroin.