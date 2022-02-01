Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, January 26
Kenneth Dennis, 29, Magnolia, destruction of government property and shoplifting.
Thursday, January 27
Briant Parker, 21, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.
Obie Scarber Jr., 21, Magnolia, domestic battering 1st degree, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm by certain person.
Friday, January 28
Dolvin Whitfield, 25, Waldo, shoplifting, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, January 30
Tymia Fuller, 20, Magnolia, contempt/fail to pay fine.