Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, January 3
Rose Condora, 59, Magnolia, failure to pay registration fee, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jaime Valer, 23, Magnolia, aggravated assault.
Tyler Lawson, 23, El Dorado, possession of firearm by certain person, unlawful discharge of firearm from vehicle, driving while intoxicated, open container, careless and prohibited driving and driving on suspended driver’s license.