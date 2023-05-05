The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Ronnie J. Duran, 36, booked 12:36 a.m. Friday by Magnolia Police Department, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious or improper use of tags, no proof of liability insurance.
Mark Anthony Hampton, 39, booked 5:23 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Not listed are people serving brief commitments. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. Mass releases of prisoners at certain times usually, but does not always, indicate their transfer to the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The release of felons recently convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court also usually indicates their transfer to a state facility.
Frankie Anthony James, 40, released 7:45 a.m., booked November 29 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, theft by receiving, obstructing government operations, possession of controlled substance-meth, hold for another agency, bond $100,000.
Matthew Jordan Newman, 32, released 3 a.m. Friday, booked 11:40 a.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, violation of SIS, bond $100,000.
Roderick Ellis, 37, released 3:33 p.m. Thursday, booked November 23 by Magnolia Police Department, terroristic act, kidnapping, terroristic threatening, domestic battery second degree, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, bond $250,000.
Jeremiah Young, 21, released 2:09 p.m. Thursday, booked September 30 by Magnolia Police Department, terroristic act, tampering with physical evidence, possession of firearm on school property, bond $100,000.
Jimario Demarcius Burton, 25, released 12:39 p.m. Thursday, booked January 23 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, revocation of bond, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.