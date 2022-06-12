Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, June 6
Christopher Davis, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Angela Crow, 41, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Otis Arnold, 47, Waldo, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, June 7
Lonnie Berry, 39, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.
Nikco Freeman, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, June 8
Cameron Dismuke, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Melissa Lewis, 56, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Logan Johnson, 18, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Thursday, June 9
Broderick Colvin, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Johnny Washington, 21, Waldo, failure to appear.