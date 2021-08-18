The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $439,515 during the month of July.
Beard Investments received nine of the permits for $45,000 each for a total of $405,000. It will build nine additional housing units off North Washington Street, across the street from College View Baptist Church. The permits were issued July 29 for the following street addresses on North Washington: 2116, 2118, 2134, 2136, 2138, 2140, 2142, 2144 and 2146.
In January and June of 2020, Beard Investments received a total of eight permits for small houses valued at $30,000 each for its development along North Washington Street. The street addresses were 2106, 2120, 2122, 2124, 2108, 2110, 2112 and 2114 N. Washington. The houses were 900-square-foot units.
Texarkana Eye Associates received a $34,515 permit for a sign at 1107 E. Main. The permit was issued July 8.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first seven months of 2021 had a total value of $1,665,985.55. The city issued building permits worth $4,890,392.44 through the first seven months of 2020. The July 2020 total was $1,884,000, led by a $1.75 million expansion at Amfuel.