Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, November 5
Bishop Foster, 21, El Dorado, domestic battery 3rd degree.
Darod Foster, 23, Magnolia, theft of property.
David Norris, 58, Magnolia, disturbing the peace.
Christopher Otwell, 25, Magnolia, racing.
Taylor Lum, 24, El Dorado, racing and notice change of address.
Saturday, November 6
Rolondo Brown, 28, Emerson, failure to appear.
Wendy Bringham, 37, Waldo, driving on suspended driver’s license.
Sunday, November 7
Anthony Gulley, 55, Magnolia, accomplice to battery 3rd degree.
Monday, November 8
Immanuel Turner, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tavon Williams, 18, Magnolia, disorderly conduct.
Elurndra Jackson, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tuesday, November 9
Iris Banks, 65, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd.
Jaleesa Easter, 29, Magnolia, possession for methamphetamine.
Wednesday, November 10
Rico Rose, 31, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, failure to register, failure to appear, and driving on suspended driver’s license.
Deshasmic Pastchol, 28, Magnolia, criminal trespass.