Zachary Sanders, 43, accused of aggravated assault on a family or household member is not off the judicial hook yet, despite his victim wanting to drop the charges.
On November 3 in Columbia County’s Circuit Court, Sanders, of Magnolia, appeared on the criminal docket in front of Judge David Talley Jr.
Also appearing was Cheryl Noble, victim in the case, who was involved in a romantic relationship with him at the time charges were made.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dated March 17, Noble accused Sanders of choking her twice on December 20, 2021. She also told police that Sanders had also punched her in the face in the past.
“I’m just tired of it all,” Noble said regarding Talley’s question about dropping the charges. “I want to get it over with and have no contact with him.”
Talley seemed surprised that Noble felt coming to court only a couple of times had been an inconvenience on her, but she told the judge that she also had heard from Sanders. He’s called her on the phone, come by her home and come by her job downtown.
“I tried to be a friend,” she said. “…. but I don’t want to go back and forth. We have been going back and forth since December and I am just over it. I don’t know why it was pushed back and I don’t want to be back in court with him.”
Criminal defense attorney David Price, who is representing Sanders, told Noble that he wanted her to understand that she would still have rights should the state not prosecute this case as she is asking them to do. But these rights would have an expiration date.
“If there are any future problems between y’all, you can refile within the year,” Price said.
However, Ryan Rainwater, deputy prosecuting attorney told Noble the nol pros of the case would mean she would no longer have the protection of a court order either.
“I’ve blocked all contact,” Noble said.
Talley said he plans to see Sanders back in court at 9 a.m. on November 17. The court appearance is also required for Noble so there can be a hearing about whether Sanders was in violation of the judge’s order denying him contact with her in March.
Talley told Noble he hoped the nol pross of the case worked out for her but said it would be necessary for her to come to court just one more time.
“This could show cause and he could be held in contempt for violating the court’s order,” Talley said.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on December 20, 2021, when Noble called police, she said Sanders and she had been arguing all day and that he had been drinking. After he choked her, she said he made her lay on the bed. She waited until he was sleeping, and she phoned the police.
She said he left the house and began walking. Officers could not observe any marks on Noble and Noble refused medical attention.
Magnolia Sgt. Liz Colvin told Noble she would need to come to the police station and make a report to press charges.
Columbia County Sheriff’s officers were able to find Sanders who stated the couple argued but the argument was never physical. Sanders stated he was asleep and woke up to Noble telling him he was going to jail. Sanders was released and stated his father was coming to get him.
Noble was interviewed by Detective William Schaefer on December 20, 2021. During the interview Noble stated that she had been in a romantic boyfriend/girlfriend relationship with Sanders for four years. The two lived together at 202 N. Frederick Street in Magnolia.
She told the detective that Sanders was drinking and when she told him she wanted to leave, he told her she couldn’t leave him. He took her phone and keys and had a verbal argument over him wanting her to put on a certain kind of underwear and she did not want to do so.
She said Sanders then choked her by placing both hands around her neck, pressing his thumbs into her throat, and she said that she could not breathe. She was finally able to push him off.
Sanders said that she was able to get away briefly but was pushed into a comer and choked again.
Noble said that she waited for Sanders to fall asleep and begin snoring before getting up to look for her phone and keys. Noble found her phone and keys and called for the police. Sanders then ran off when he learned that the police were coming.
Photos were taken of Noble’s neck and Schaefer observed marks on her neck.
The photographs were placed in the case file.
The affidavit reads that Noble was notably upset while talking to the detective. The detective asked her if he had ever attacked her in the past and she said he had punched her, and she had filed charges.
Sanders was not able to be located for several months after the incident, and the staff at his job told Schaefer that Sanders checked himself into long-term rehabilitation.
On March 17, Schaefer and Sgt. Jason Campbell went to Sanders’ employer where they found Sanders and placed him under arrest.
While being interviewed by officers, Sanders said he and Noble were in an on and off-again relationship and they lived together. He stated he was drinking on the night of December 20, 2021, and had a hard time remembering all the details because he was drinking.
Sanders then stopped the questioning to consult an attorney.
Aggravated assault on a family or household member is a Class D felony. For a Class D felony, the sentence shall not exceed six years and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.