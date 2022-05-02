Columbia County real estate transactions recorded April 15-27, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This cycle of real estate transactions includes two land sales, two commercial sales, and several residential sales.
A 1,392 SF house and 1.63 acres on U.S. 79 North in McNeil sold April 15 for $135,000. Cindy Martin sold the property to Todd Jansen Spakes and Jodi Leigh Spakes. Mr. and Mrs. Spakes financed this sale with a mortgage of $120,000 from Community State Bank of Bradley. Cindy Martin purchased the house and acreage April 20, 2013, for $90,000 from Gary Wayne and Dorothy L. Butler by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,360 SF house, a 1,560 SF mobile home, and 5.229 acres on U.S. 371 North in Magnolia brought $150,000 on March 15. Clifton Kim, LLC, purchased the property from John Gentry and Dianne Gentry (aka Judy Dianne Hunter Gentry). Clifton Stringfellow and Kimberly Stringfellow financed this purchase with a $127,000 mortgage from Peoples Bank. Diane Hunter Gentry acquired this property July 21, 1997, from Laura and Linvell Hunter by quitclaim deed.
A land sale involving five tracts of land located off Columbia 23 East in the Emerson area brought $250,819 on March 15. Dry Creek Timber, LLC, purchased the acreage from the Crim Family Limited Partnership (by general partners Nancy Crim, Cathy Jeanette Hall, John M. Hall and Laura Hall, Eleesa Wingo, Edgar Horace (E.H.) Almand IV and Kathleen Almand). This sale involved approximately 85 acres including one tract in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 20 West; two tracts in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 20 West; one tract in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 24 West; and a 1-acre tract and a 2-acre tract in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 20 West. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed July 16, 2012, from the interest of Winston T. Wilson to the Winston T. Wilson Revocable Trust by warranty deed.
A 1,565 SF house on Reeves Street in Magnolia sold April 19 for $120,500. Zachary Felps bought the house from Dylan Blayne Keith and Allison Keith, backed by a mortgage of $114,475 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC). Mr. and Mrs. Keith bought this house February 25, 2021, for $77,500 from Margaret Ann Hampton by warranty deed.
Land totaling 48 acres on U.S. 371 South in Magnolia sold April 18 for $100,000. Georgia Bales and Delton W. Bales, along with G. Andrew Garrard and Mabel Garrard, sold the acreage to Southwest Sales, Inc. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Bales and Mr. and Mrs. Garrard received this property March 10, 2021, from the Lindy Garrard Revocable Trust by quitclaim deed.
A 1,828 SF house and 5.62 acres on Columbia 527 in Magnolia changed hands April 22 for $200,000. Johnny J. Ware and Diane Ware sold the property to Justin Mason, financed by a mortgage of $193,325 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC). The Wares bought this property August 20, 2010, for $150,000 from Kyle and Jennifer Nolan by warranty deed.
A 15,000 SF commercial building and 3.25 acres at 105 Harvey Couch Blvd. in Magnolia sold April 20 for $585,000. JDF South Arkansas, LLC, (f/k/a South Arkansas Icee Company, LLC) sold the property to MK Distributors, Inc. No mortgage information was available on this sale. South Arkansas Icee Company, LLC, purchased this property March 18, 2009, for $24,000 from the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The property was conveyed April 3, 2020, to the Magnolia Business Park Subdivision.
A commercial sale bundled with a residential sale on April 25 rang up at $225,000. Fullenwider Properties Limited Partnership (a/k/a Fullenwider Family Limited Partnership) sold two houses and 1.88 acres to Oak Tree Investments, LLC. This sale included a 3,128 SF house at 534 E. Main St. and a 1,611 SF house on Union Street in Magnolia. Oak Tree Investments, LLC, financed this transaction with a mortgage of $190,000 from Peoples Bank. The Fullenwider Family Limited Partnership acquired the E. Main St. property April 21, 1998, through an undivided 3/5 interest of William E. Fullenwider Jr. and Sherry Dianne Fullenwider, Nancy Dee Fullenwider, and Lenora Ann Fullenwider Sullivan. The Union Street property was conveyed March 16, 2000, to the Fullenwider Family Limited Partnership.
The sale of a 1,681 SF house on Columbia 27 in Waldo brought $190,000 on April 25. Randy H. Waller and Suzonne Waller sold the house and 1.60 acres to Lawson Bryant and Carissa Bryant. Mr. and Mrs. Bryant financed this sale with a mortgage of $180,500 from Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, Texas. The Wallers purchased this property August 26, 2002, for $105,000 from Thomas and Vinita Pater by warranty deed.
A 1,811 SF house on Live Oak in Magnolia changed hands April 25 for $212,000. Lawson Bryant and Carissa Bryant sold the house to Francisco Garcia and Stacy Garcia, backed by a mortgage of $201,400 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC). Mr. and Mrs. Bryant purchased this house June 24, 2019, for $176,000 from Earnest Pressley by warranty deed.
A 1,406 SF house on Cherokee in Magnolia sold March 27 for $165,000. Leigh Hadaway sold the house to Kyle D. Webb and Kellie A. Webb. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Leigh Hadaway bought this house June 18, 2019, for $135,000 from Jonathan and Darah Oxford by warranty deed.