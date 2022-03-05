There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-19-28-46-47, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winner $2,000. Three were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $126 million ($86.1 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-37-48-61-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $85 million ($56.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.