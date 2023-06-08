Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Tuesday, May 30
Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear
Jennifer Fantini, 40 Magnolia, criminal trespass
Wednesday, May 31
Tyre Doss, 28, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree
Thursday, June 1
Stanley Watson, 60, Waldo, failure to appear
Katekki Moddies, 34, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st, terroristic threatening, carrying a weapon
Brenda Fincher, 45, McNeil, failure to appear
Friday, June 2
Mike Konig, 47, Magnolia, failure appear, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance
Kymberlie Martin, 30, TEXarkana, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia
Saturday, June 3
Elundra Jackson, 35, Magnolia, shoplifting, obstruction of a government operation
Jacob Smith, 33, Hope, escape 1st degree, DWI, disorderly conduct, obstructing a government operation, refuse fingerprint and photo, failure to comply, assault 3rd degree, terroristic threatening, public intoxication
Sunday, June 4
Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, resisting arrest, failure to appear
Darien Picks, 32, Magnolia, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by certain person
Antonio Jamerson, 36, Magnolia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of firearm by certain person
Tuesday, June 6
Jessie Radford, 39, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine
Gary McCauley, 60, Magnolia, failure to appear
Wednesday, June 7
Dennis Harper, 51, Magnolia, terroristic act (two counts), domestic battering 2nd, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree
Anwon Fuller, 43, Lewisville, shoplifting
Thursday, June 8
Kimberly Strother, 53, Springhill, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession instrument of crime, no driver’s license