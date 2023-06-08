Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Tuesday, May 30

Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear

Jennifer Fantini, 40 Magnolia, criminal trespass

Wednesday, May 31

Tyre Doss, 28, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree

Thursday, June 1

Stanley Watson, 60, Waldo, failure to appear

Katekki Moddies, 34, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st, terroristic threatening, carrying a weapon

Brenda Fincher, 45, McNeil, failure to appear

Friday, June 2

Mike Konig, 47, Magnolia, failure appear, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance

Kymberlie Martin, 30, TEXarkana, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia

Saturday, June 3

Elundra Jackson, 35, Magnolia, shoplifting, obstruction of a government operation

Jacob Smith, 33, Hope, escape 1st degree, DWI, disorderly conduct, obstructing a government operation, refuse fingerprint and photo, failure to comply, assault 3rd degree, terroristic threatening, public intoxication

Sunday, June 4

Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, resisting arrest, failure to appear

Darien Picks, 32, Magnolia, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of firearm by certain person

Antonio Jamerson, 36, Magnolia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of firearm by certain person

Tuesday, June 6

Jessie Radford, 39, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine

Gary McCauley, 60, Magnolia, failure to appear

Wednesday, June 7

Dennis Harper, 51, Magnolia, terroristic act (two counts), domestic battering 2nd, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree

Anwon Fuller, 43, Lewisville, shoplifting

Thursday, June 8

Kimberly Strother, 53, Springhill, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession instrument of crime, no driver’s license

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
1
0
2
0

Recommended for you