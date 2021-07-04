Christopher Walker pleaded guilty in Circuit Court and received eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, and suspended imposition of sentence for 10 years.
Walker’s crime was two counts of domestic violence on February 18, 2021. He threatened and hit his sister with a shovel and knocked his 79-year-old mother into a wall. These charges are both battery in the second degree.
Judge David Talley asked Walker after sentencing if drugs had been a part of his past and if so, did they contribute to this attack. Walker, 37, said he has been doing drugs since the age of 19 and said the drugs did contribute to the episode.
“There is drug counseling there and you have the benefit of education, learning a trade and other things besides lying on a bunk (in prison),” Talley said. “Before your parole, I would like you to take the substance abuse program. This has to be voluntary. But if you don’t do it the prosecutor can send you back. I am hoping you want to avoid drugs in the future.”
Dexter Ray Harper received five years in the ADC and a canceling of his SIS because he was found guilty of terroristic acts after being a habitual offender with four prior felonies.
Harper, 50, admitted he committed terroristic acts on September 29, 2020, when he threatened to kill Demetria Lewis by throwing rocks at her and her vehicle.
Jim Wesley, 21, in court for battery II and revocation, was sentenced to three years in the ADC and his SIS was taken away.
Arkansas Community Corrections Parole Officer Thomas Fenske said he tested Wesley on June 21 and June 25 and that he was positive for methamphetamine on both occasions. Fenske said Wesley said he got the drug on the street but would not disclose from whom he received it.
Fenske said when he asked him about a first name and a last name, Wesley reacted.
“When I said his last name, his body language said the rest,” Fenske said.
Public Defender Jessica Yarbrough said Wesley told her there were reasons he was taking the drugs.
“He did admit he was self-medicating and he made me aware of his mental health issues,” Yarbrough said. “He did state he made contact with his counselor and his mother assisted him with counseling.”
Wesley said he was seeking help at the South Arkansas Regional Health Center, and they were making sure he was taking his prescriptions rather than taking self-medication.
Sarah Pratt received five years’ probation for chasing her boyfriend around the front yard in Taylor with a knife. Her court costs and fees include a $25 charge for domestic violence.