There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-24-54-57-58, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66.3 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-20-29-38-67, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $224 million ($160.8 million cash).