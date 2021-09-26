In Circuit Judge David Talley’s courtroom on September 16, Demarcos Wyrick was sentenced to the three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and three years of suspended imposition of sentencing due to domestic battering in the third and terroristic threatening.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on January 17, officers were sent to 36 Columbia Road 428 in reference to a fight. When Deputy Hunter Scott got to the residence, he tried to talk with Wyrick, but Wyrick was pointing at his family members and cursing them out, using derogatory terms.
Scott said he asked Wyrick, 38, to calm down and sit on the porch while he spoke with other people, but Wyrick continued to cuss and yell. First, Scott talked to Roderick Green who said Wyrick had threatened to shoot him. Scott than asked who called 911 and Wyrick’s mother, Angela McDaniel, said she had.
She told the deputy her son had barged into her home and began making threats against Nesa Green, Roderick Cornelious and herself. She also told the deputy that while in her home, her son had picked her up and slammed her down on the couch while cursing her and calling her names. She told Deputy Scott that Cornelious had to pull her son off her.
During the entirety of the interview, Wyrick continued to curse and act irate. Deputy Scott told him to turn around and put his hands behind his back because he was under arrest, but Wyrick struggled until finally allowing himself to be cuffed.
On the way to the Columbia County Detention Center, Wyrick continued to cuss the deputy and told him that he hoped his family all got the coronavirus and died. When he was taken to booking and his handcuffs were being taken off, Wyrick told the deputy if he took off the cuffs, he would knock his jaw off.
During an interview with Detective Leroy Martin the following day, Wyrick said he had been heavily drinking before the incident and had went to get the mail and had a problem remember what happened other than bursting through the door of his mother’s house and arguing with his brother. Wyrick said he did grab his mother’s phone and threw it after she tried to dial 911.
Wyrick said he did not remember threatening anyone but did remember he told an officer that he hoped his family would get corona and die. Wyrick said he realized what he had done and said he did not want anyone to get hurt.
Also in the court session, Heather Ard, charged with taking $50,460 from Farmers Bank & Trust and putting it on her personal credit card while working for the bank, was determined to be a good candidate for the Alternative Sentencing Program.
Ard, represented by David Price, must pay back the money she stole from the bank in restitution. The case will be reviewed on March 3, 2022.
Talley wondered aloud about why this happened but did not get a response from Ard.
“I wonder what was going on in your life that you needed that at that time?” Talley said.
According to the affidavit, Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller investigated the case and found out how Ard was able to take that much money from the bank. He found she did not take it all at one time but in increments over time.
Miller asked how it was possible for Ard to steal this much money over time and was told by a bank employee that each day when the ATM is balanced, there are always funds left over. Those funds are transferred to a bank account, the affidavit read. From there the money is sent to the credit card company. Then the credit card company applies the money to the proper account. Since the money belongs to the bank, it was not assigned to pay with any credit card and would be placed back into the bank’s account.
Ard oversaw the department that approves the payments to credit cards. Ard was caught due to a new reporting system, the affidavit read.
On April 29, 2021, a bank employee noticed a transaction that did not look right. Ard took $5,291 but put the money back. When she was questioned, she admitted she felt guilty about doing it and put the money back.
Ard admitted she had done this on three other occasions. When the bank employee questioned in the affidavit checked records, he was able to find where Ard had taken money going back to November 30, 2018.
In another case Thursday, Deandre Dismuke was given five years’ probation to the charge of terroristic threatening in the first degree. Dismuke, a habitual offender, made a threat in the early morning hours on August 19, 2020, at Mark Ludwig’s home at 503 North Hickory in Waldo.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Ludwig said he woke up around 1:30 a.m. to glass breaking and yelling coming from the outside. He went to see what was happening and saw two black males outside -- one of them being Dismuke. Dismuke was yelling that he was going to kill him for sending him to prison. The other male is unknown. Ludwig called the sheriff’s office to report the incident.
At 2:58 a.m. Ludwig called the sheriff’s department again and reported two gunshots at the back of his residence and thought that it may have struck his house, the report read. Deputies arrived and searched the area but did not locate any damage to the house that may have been struck by gunfire.
Also on the September 16 court date, Byron Thomason, a long-time attorney, made his last scheduled appearance in court. Talley wished him the best in his retirement.
“I remember the last five minutes you last retired,” Talley said. “I will congratulate you and tell you how much I’ve enjoyed working with you, but if you change your mind, I won’t hold it against you.”
Thomason was representing Larry Shocklee, who had three revocation of probation items, but those were null processed, which means the charges were dropped by the prosecution.