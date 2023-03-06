Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Joseph Brandon Modisette, 35, of Sarepta, LA and Jessica Lynn McCown, 30, of Sarapta, LA, March 1.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Darrell Ramon Jones, 48, of Magnolia and Haley Blanca Martin, 31, of Magnolia, February 27.
Christian Slade Goldsby, 25, of Taylor and Audra Crystine O’Glee, 23, of Taylor, February 27.
Diego Alajandro Martinez, 19, of El Salvador and Lilyana Faith Mendez, 19, of Magnolia, February 27.
Jared Blake Hunter, 25, of Waldo and Hannah Grace Bond, 22, of Waldo, February 24.
Ashley Laurence Walker, 25, of Waldo and Angela Bernice Hobgood, 29, of Waldo, February 24.
William Ross Aldridge 69, of Taylor and Laura A. Arnold, 58, of Sarepta, LA, February 22.
Derrick Demon Turner, 41, of Magnolia and Melissa Daniyel Allen, 34, of Magnolia, February 21.
Hunter Andrew Streetman, 25, of Homer, LA and Alexis Noel Carroway, 26, of Homer, LA, February 17.
Adam L. Edmon Cornwell, 20, of Stephens and Elizabeth Grace Meredith, 31, of Stephens, February 14.
Alvian Q. Miller, 28, of Magnolia and Monique Cooper, 26, of Magnolia, February 14.
Justin Reed Gildon, 25, of Bradley and Kaitlyn Renee Furgason, 24, of Bradley, February 10.
Clayton Hendrix McWilliams, 36, of Magnolia and Melissa Jean Hund, 46, of McNeil, February 9.
Jeremy Dylan Lane, 32, of Magnolia and Alison Rebecca Burch, 33, of Magnolia, February 8.
David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3.
Darwin Mitchell Caswell, 51, of Magnolia and Tracy Rena Fields, 52, of Magnolia, February 2
Timothy Allen Dudley Jr. 26, of Magnolia and Sarah Autumn Campbell, 21, of Magnolia, February 2.