Thanks to the new Murphy USA convenience store and fueling station under construction, the City of Magnolia is well on its way toward beating the value of construction permits it issued in 2021.
The $2 million permit for the Murphy raze-and-rebuild project at 58 U.S. 79 bypass is almost half the $4,276,960 worth of permits issued in 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015.
Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in January totaled $2,011,000. They were:
239 Palmetto, Greg Williams, carport, $7,500, January 21.
58 U.S. 79 North, Murphy USA, $2,000,000, new construction, January 25.
901 E. Main, Tobacco Station, sign, $3,500, January 25.
The city issued $335,832 worth of permits in January 2021.
Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in February totaled $120,105. They were:
1100 E. North, Summit Utilities, sign, $2,700, February 9.
708 E. Main, AAA Car & Truck, sign, $34,495, February 14.
712 W. Main, Roger Scow Jr., solar panels, $62,610, February 14.
1819 Dogwood, Jim Burlson, 8-foot fence, $23,000.
The city issued $283,200 worth of permits in February 2021.