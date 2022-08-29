The City of Magnolia issued $392,950 worth of building permits in June, and $260,000 in July.
Permits issued in June and July raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $6,267,221.
The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015. Total value of Magnolia construction permits through the first seven months of 2021 was $1,407,887.44.
June permits:
506 Partee, Allen Shipp, remodel, $7,000, June 13.
1517 McCray, Joyce Dawson, remodel, $49,950, June 13.
833 N. Washington, SLC Properties, remodel, $315,000, June 14.
712 Kennedy, Clifton Warren, covered patio, $1,000, June 16.
508 E. Union, Allen and Nelda Pinner, addition to storage building, $20,000, June 22.
July permits:
1503 Marcella, Sam Whitelaw, bathroom remodel, $10,000, July 5.
411 Warnock Springs, Steve and Laura Crowell, new construction pool house, $250,000, July 8.
The city issued $122,844 in permits during August 2021.