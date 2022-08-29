Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, August 23
James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear.
Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, August 24
Countess Turner, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Deuntae Easter, 23, Magnolia, breaking or entering, possessing instrument of crime, and theft of property under $1,000.
Friday, August 26
Brenda Fincher, 44, McNeil, theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear.
Keon Davis, 25, Waldo, possession of firearm by certain person.
Sunday, August 28
Stefan Jones, 24, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree, domestic battering 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.
Jacqueline May, 30, Magnolia, harassment, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.
Monday, August 29
Eddie McBride, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.