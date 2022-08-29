Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, August 23

James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear.

Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.

Wednesday, August 24

Countess Turner, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Deuntae Easter, 23, Magnolia, breaking or entering, possessing instrument of crime, and theft of property under $1,000.

Friday, August 26

Brenda Fincher, 44, McNeil, theft of property under $1,000 and failure to appear.

Keon Davis, 25, Waldo, possession of firearm by certain person.

Sunday, August 28

Stefan Jones, 24, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree, domestic battering 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

Jacqueline May, 30, Magnolia, harassment, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Monday, August 29

Eddie McBride, 24, Magnolia, failure to appear.

