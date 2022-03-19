Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, March 14
Madison Myers, 20, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree.
Tuesday, March 15
Jake McComn, 44, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree, and theft of property under $1,000.
Elvis Barnes, 61, Magnolia, failure to register.
Royon Ward, 20, Magnolia, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, and theft of property over $1,000
Thursday, March 17
Dennis Bell, 70, El Dorado, speeding and reckless driving.