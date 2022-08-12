Chavella Lashia Hampton of Waldo received a total of six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week for forgery in the 2nd degree and of possessing drug paraphernalia, being a habitual offender, and revocation of probation and suspended imposition of sentence.
SIS is a sentencing option which allows the trial court to place a defendant on probation. Defendants who violate SIS may be sentenced to any punishment for the crime.
Hampton, 33, standing in an orange jumpsuit and wearing her hair with brown and caramel braids pulled up in a side ponytail, did not react much as 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. read the sentence.
However, before she went to sign standard paperwork that is filled out by inmates before they are transported to the penitentiary, she asked Talley to repeat the sentence again.
“So how long at ADC do I got to do,” Hampton asked.
Talley said he was uncertain but had a guess.
“I am assuming you will be there probably a year before you are eligible for parole, but it seems like things are appearing in even less time. Use this time productively.”
According to paperwork from the 13th Division Court of Columbia County, Hampton committed forgery in the 2nd degree with the purpose to defraud, making a check that was written without the permission of Anita Dees.
The act is a Class C felony and comes with no less than 3 years nor more than 10 years in the ADC, and or up to a $10,000 fine.
The defendant is a habitual offender as she has more than one but less than four prior felonies and may be sentenced to an extended term of imprisonment not less than three years nor more than 20 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to court documents.
Hampton was also found to have possessed drug paraphernalia on May 5, 2021. The item was specific to marijuana use.