Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Demorick Latione Wesson, 38, of Magnolia and Angela Erica Callwood, 32, of Garland City, May 6.
Brooks Christopher Lynch, 23, of Magnolia and Hannah Marie Hardy, 24, of Magnolia, May 6.
Ty Daniel Waller, 21, of Emerson and Abigail Nicole Wells, 21, of Magnolia, May 4.
James Michael Teutsch, 73, of Magnolia and Kathryn Helen Whitehead, 68, of Magnolia, May 4.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in April 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Bobby Ray Morgan Jr., 32, of Homer, LA and Leanna Letrica Washington, 30, of Haynesville, LA, April 29.
Coby Dewayne Pitts, 22, of Magnolia and Raven Lenae Bolton, 22, of Detroit, MI, April 26.
Zachary William Doolin, 26, of Magnolia and Spencer Page Stanton, 24, of Magnolia, April 25.
Andrew Cole Thompson, 23, of Corning and Claire Elizabeth Landry, 20, of Sulphur, LA, April 22.
Edward Franklin Nix, 51, of Taylor and Robin Michelle Robinson, 46, of Taylor, April 22.
Garrette Bryan Larsen, 18, of Bossier City, LA and Kelsie Lynn Duck, 19, of Bossier City, LA, April 22.
Chase Andrew Guidry, 20, of Waldo and Ashlyn Kate Hornaday, 27, of Waldo, April 22.
Michael Paul Grantham, 41, of Emerson and Crystal Ann Kniskern, 40, of Emerson, April 22.
Eli Thomas Doyle, 19, of Lake Charles, LA and Rebekah Grace Jones, 22, of Choudrant, LA, April 22.
Laterrious Laray Brewer, 29, of Magnolia and Julie Ann Davis, 27, of Magnolia, April 22.
William Gabriel Benson Berry, 24, of Magnolia and Joni Alexandria Marie Boothe, 25, April 22.
Anthony William Sellers, 30, of Stephens and Sarah Eulene Eddy, 28, of McNeil, April 20.
Tarlton Hugh Wingfield, 33, of Magnolia and Brittney Lynn Eddy, 29, of Magnolia, April 19.
Andrew Shane Sessions, 27, of Springhill, LA and Jaycie Gail Ray, 25, of Springhill, LA, April 18.
Eric Thomas Griffin, 37, of Springhill, LA and Lakeitha Shannae Rankin, 38, of Springhill, LA, April 18.
Coleman Boyd Chandler, 23, of Bradley and Holly Elizabeth Reynolds, 23, of Bradley, April 18.
Locken Deshurn Hudson, 37 of Sarepta, LA and Pamela D. Cotton, 51, of Sarepta, LA, April 14.
Kelvin Cornelius Blackmon, 40, of Magnolia and Veleka Scott, 47, of Magnolia, April 14.
Walker Alan Williams, 25, of Minden, LA and Cameron Lea Hyatt, 26, of Minden, LA, April 11.
Tarik Marquay Mallory, 25, of Magnolia and CheyToya K. L. Williams, 26, of Magnolia, April 11.
Zachary Alan Howell, 20, of Florary, AR and Tori Nicole Newsom, 19, of TEXArkana, April 11.
Drew Jereth Dinkins, 21, of Springhill, LA and Charlie Rae Rianna Lemay, 20, of Springhill, LA, April 11.
Deunce Darrell Beasley, 33, of Waldo and Jamidria Shantese Joiner, 24, of Magnolia, April 5.
Brandon Rashad Sharp, 25, of Magnolia and Chelsie Re’nee Green, 24, of Magnolia, April 4.