A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 16 in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
People set to appear:
William Lee Mickles, sexual indecency with a child, sexual assault second degree.
Jalleen Juan Burnell, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts by receiving over $1,000, obstructing governmental operations, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000.
James C. Jackson, breaking or entering, possessing instruments of crime, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Kokeisha Murphy, forgery second degree, fraudulent insurance acts.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts HO, 4 counts revocation.
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demarcos Edward Wyrick, 2 counts domestic battering third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle, terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation.
William Mosley, domestic battering second degree, aggravated assault, theft of property over $1,000.
Anthony Darnell Pugh, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Chelsea Brooke Garrett, financial identity fraud, revocation.
Derrick R. Hunter, residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Danny John Pine Jr., sexual assault second degree, rape.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering, residential burglary.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Wesley George Johnson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Julian Ugartechea, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, disorderly conduct.
Patrick Davis, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, obstructing governmental operations, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Jeremy Mathew Shirron, terroristic act, terroristic threatening first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender, revocation of SIS, 2 counts probation revocation.
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Washekeyia Danyale Moore, forgery first degree, battery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, fictitious tags.
Sheila Annette Lane, aggravated assault, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deandre Marcelll Dismuke, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Andrew Jennings Paschal, theft of property by deception.
Anthony Dawain Massey, theft of property over $1,000, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, non-support.
Dontavious Dejuan Stone, battery first degree, terroristic act, breaking or entering.
Heather Leeann Ard, theft of property over $25,000.
Kevin Hart, probation revocation.
Derrick Davidson, probation revocation.
Brian Hinshaw, revocation of SIS.
Dalvin Jones, revocation.
Gregory Lee McLeod, revocation of SIS.
Stephanie Smith, revocation of SIS.
Larry Dwayne Shocklee, 3 counts probation revocation.
Robert Austin Bryan, probation revocation.
Timothy Cantrell, 2 counts probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Amber Pate, probation revocation.
Zane Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
Brandon Woods, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.