Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun.
She also violated her parole from previous charges.
Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia.
The charges against Beal were terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.
Beal also received six years of suspended imposition of sentence, which is commonly known as SIS. In SIS, the
defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered.
According to a July 14, 2022 affidavit, Beal, 31, woke up her mother around 5:30 a.m. on July 13 at the family home of 615 Marshall Street in Magnolia by making a lot of noise. Deborah Keaton told officers in the affidavit that she went to check on her mother, Elizabeth Mullins, in another room of the house.
Keaton said her daughter Beal then came into the bedroom and started swinging a knife saying she was going to kill them.
The affidavit states Keaton was able to get away and call the police, but Beal then started knocking items over and went out of the house.
Magnolia Police Lt. Sam Kirby arrived at the home and found a knife behind the kitchen door and collected it as evidence. He also noticed the knife blade was bent and that it had a white substance on the end of it.
He deduced it could have been stuck into the wall of the house and noticed a cut in the hallway where the knife had struck through it. Kirby also noticed broken glass on the floor from broken pictures on the wall.
Officers searched the area and was unable to locate Beal. Lt. Kirby told Keaton to call police as soon as they saw her and not to let her back in the home.
Later that evening at 10:55 p.m. on July 13, officers were again called to the home on 615 Marshall Street. This call was about a woman saying her mother had put a curse on her and that she also had a gun and was going to kill her, the affidavit said.
Kirby observed a female outside the residence being loud and causing a disturbance. Officers asked what her name was, and she stated Keaundra Beal, the affidavit said.
Kirby recognized Beal from earlier in the day from the same residence and arrested her and took her to the Magnolia Police Department. She was later transported to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.